مانشستر يونايتد يُخطط لخطف جوهرة بنفيكا

LISBON, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 03: Joao Felix of SL Benfica (R) celebrates scoring SL Benfica second goal with Andre Almeida of SL Benfica (L) during the Liga NOS match between Sporting CP and SL Benfica at Estadio Jose Alvalade on February 3, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)